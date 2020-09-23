Silver Bull Resources (TSE:SVB) Shares Gap Down to $0.90

Silver Bull Resources Inc (TSE:SVB) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.90, but opened at $0.79. Silver Bull Resources shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 4,314 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.38.

About Silver Bull Resources (TSE:SVB)

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the Sierra Mojada property that includes 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

