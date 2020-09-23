Silver Predator (CVE:SPD) Shares Gap Down to $0.25

Shares of Silver Predator Corp (CVE:SPD) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.23. Silver Predator shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 6,500 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 million and a PE ratio of -22.73.

Silver Predator Company Profile (CVE:SPD)

Silver Predator Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties in the United States. Its flagship asset is the Taylor silver-gold project, which consists of 131 unpatented lode claims, 4 patented lode claims, and 5 unpatented mill site claims located in Nevada.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Predator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Predator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.