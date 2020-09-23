Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Down 7.2%

Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)’s share price traded down 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.71 and last traded at $7.83. 1,975,702 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 2,177,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on SVM shares. Alliance Global Partners cut Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Pi Financial lifted their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $8.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.10.
Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $46.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.70 million.
Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)
Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.
