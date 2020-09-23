SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SINA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SINA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.50.
NASDAQ SINA opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.84. SINA has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.81 and a beta of 1.18.
About SINA
SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.
