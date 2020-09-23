Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) to post sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings. Sinclair Broadcast Group reported sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full-year sales of $6.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.65 billion to $6.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.83 by ($1.71). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 94.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 197,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 95,901 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 127,357 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 202,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 116,788 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 347,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 160,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBGI traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $19.53. 19,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,865. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average of $18.52. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $44.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

