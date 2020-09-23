Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.29.

SBGI stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $44.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by ($1.71). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 87.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

