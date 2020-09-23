Single Collateral DAI Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.57 Million (SAI)

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Single Collateral DAI has a market capitalization of $8.57 million and approximately $902.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Single Collateral DAI token can currently be bought for $1.29 or 0.00013171 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Single Collateral DAI has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043861 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $459.47 or 0.04368028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009519 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00057552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034277 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Token Profile

SAI is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 6,660,126 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The official website for Single Collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Single Collateral DAI Token Trading

Single Collateral DAI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Single Collateral DAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Single Collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

