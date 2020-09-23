SingularDTV Trading 12.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 23rd. Over the last week, SingularDTV has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. One SingularDTV token can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularDTV has a total market capitalization of $4.29 million and $227,722.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043843 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.18 or 0.04408477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009513 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00059279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034246 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002184 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

