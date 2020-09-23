SingularityNET Price Tops $0.0534 (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000507 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Binance, DragonEX and Ethfinex. SingularityNET has a market cap of $45.46 million and approximately $390,842.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00039879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00229497 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00083509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.93 or 0.01480917 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00191356 BTC.

SingularityNET’s launch date was December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 851,948,187 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SingularityNET can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kucoin, Tidex, Ethfinex, Liqui, IDEX and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

