Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.09

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.09 and last traded at $18.09, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.21.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 53.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 323.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile (NYSE:SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.