Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

Shares of Sintana Energy Inc (CVE:SEI) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.12. Sintana Energy shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 34,500 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $7.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11.

About Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI)

Sintana Energy Inc engages in the crude oil and natural gas exploration and development activities in Colombia. The company primarily holds private participation interests of 30% unconventional and 100% conventional interests in the potential hydrocarbon resources in the Valle Medio Magdalena (VMM) 37 block covering 43,158 acres located in the Middle Magdalena Basin.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Sintana Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintana Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.