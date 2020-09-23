Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Trading Down 7.6%

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) shares dropped 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.55 and last traded at $22.03. Approximately 2,324,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 3,446,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

SIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.77.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.58.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.55). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $19.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post -4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Catherine Aslin sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $36,814.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,606 shares in the company, valued at $800,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,438 shares of company stock worth $51,807. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 235.6% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 542,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 380,719 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 30.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,221,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,313,000 after acquiring an additional 286,100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 96.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 801,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 394,072 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

