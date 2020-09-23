Sky Solar (NASDAQ:SKYS) Shares Gap Up to $6.01

Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SKYS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.01, but opened at $6.60. Sky Solar shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 181 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48.

Sky Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKYS)

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates as an independent power producer worldwide. The company develops, owns, and operates solar parks primarily in the downstream solar market. It also sells solar energy systems, including pipeline; and engineering, construction, and procurement services, as well as engages in building and transferring solar parks.

