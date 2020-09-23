Skycoin (SKY) Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00004740 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Iquant, C2CX and ChaoEX. In the last week, Skycoin has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Skycoin has a total market cap of $9.45 million and approximately $94,657.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00039514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00226869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00077864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.18 or 0.01459756 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00201063 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Skycoin is skycoin.net . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Binance, ChaoEX, C2CX and Iquant. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

