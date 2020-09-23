SmartCoin Trading 13.2% Lower This Week (SMC)

SmartCoin (CURRENCY:SMC) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 23rd. SmartCoin has a market cap of $18,327.15 and approximately $64.00 worth of SmartCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, SmartCoin has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00427113 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000515 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011840 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000463 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002884 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About SmartCoin

SMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2014. SmartCoin’s total supply is 29,065,067 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCoin is /r/Smartcoin_smc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCoin’s official website is smartcoin.cc . SmartCoin’s official Twitter account is @SmartCoinSMC

Buying and Selling SmartCoin

SmartCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

