SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Stock Price Down 10.5%

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)’s share price dropped 10.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.59. Approximately 6,601,033 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 8,625,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

SDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised SmileDirectClub from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.12). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.67%. The company had revenue of $107.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.78 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Jordan M. Katzman bought 663,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $5,338,196.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,029,260 shares of company stock worth $16,347,556 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 6.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,249,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,273,000 after acquiring an additional 422,562 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 40.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,895,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,197 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the first quarter worth approximately $10,666,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the second quarter worth approximately $14,709,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 10,028.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,838,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.