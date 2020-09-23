Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SWBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $8.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Wesson Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ SWBI opened at $16.19 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $22.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average of $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $905.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Smith & Wesson Brands had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $227.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

In other news, insider Robert J. Cicero sold 37,827 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $611,662.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,882.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,015,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $559,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,344,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

