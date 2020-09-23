SnowGem Hits Market Cap of $1.09 Million (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 23rd. During the last week, SnowGem has traded 1% lower against the dollar. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $159,330.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0381 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SnowGem alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002617 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 28,590,880 coins and its circulating supply is 28,513,788 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.