So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of So-Young International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of So-Young International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.87.

Shares of NASDAQ SY traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.03. The company had a trading volume of 254,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,162. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.39 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. So-Young International has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $16.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $46.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.37 million. So-Young International had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 5.84%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of So-Young International by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,435,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,481,000 after acquiring an additional 188,594 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of So-Young International by 32.9% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 872,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 215,809 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 556,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 51.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 203,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 68,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

