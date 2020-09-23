Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CGROU) Trading Down 0.7%

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CGROU)’s stock price was down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01. Approximately 24,037 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 66,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.12.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CGROU)

Collective Growth Corporation intends to operate in the cannabinoid industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.