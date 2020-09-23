Social Send Reaches Market Capitalization of $160,076.39 (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Social Send has a total market cap of $160,076.39 and $1.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Social Send has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. One Social Send coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Social Send alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00024869 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003509 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003671 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000351 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 73.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send Profile

Social Send (SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Social Send Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Social Send and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.