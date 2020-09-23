SolarCoin (SLR) Price Tops $0.0193

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 23rd. SolarCoin has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $323.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SolarCoin has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One SolarCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Lykke Exchange, Livecoin and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00421906 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000560 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011913 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000460 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003040 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

SolarCoin Profile

SolarCoin (SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,082,263 coins and its circulating supply is 60,780,781 coins. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR . The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, Lykke Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

