Solarvest Bioenergy (CVE:SVS) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

Solarvest Bioenergy Inc (CVE:SVS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.11. Solarvest Bioenergy shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 39,400 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and a PE ratio of -2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11.

About Solarvest Bioenergy (CVE:SVS)

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc engages in the development of algal-based production systems to produce natural based green commercial products in Canada and internationally. Its algal-based production systems are used to produce nutritional nutraceuticals, pharmaceutical oils, and biologic active ingredients/therapies.

