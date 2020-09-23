Solitario Exploration & Royalty (NASDAQ:XPL) Shares Gap Down to $0.46

Solitario Exploration & Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:XPL) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.46, but opened at $0.43. Solitario Exploration & Royalty shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 700 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31.

Solitario Exploration & Royalty (NASDAQ:XPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

