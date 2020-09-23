Sonoro Metals (CVE:SMO) Trading Up 3.6%

Sonoro Metals Corp (CVE:SMO) was up 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 25,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 71,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.32 price objective on shares of Sonoro Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Get Sonoro Metals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 702.99, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Sonoro Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver. The company holds interest in the San Marcial project covering an area of approximately 1,000 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoro Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoro Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.