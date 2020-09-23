Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at Bank of America

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Bank of America from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWX traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.84. 272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,677. Southwest Gas has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $92.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.23. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.19.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $757.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 196,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,366,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 13,193 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.