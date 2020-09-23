Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Trading Down 9%

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd (CVE:SPA) fell 9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. 313,342 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 649,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 million and a PE ratio of -148.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA)

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 45 contiguous mineral claims and 6 placer claims covering an area of approximately 7,700 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.