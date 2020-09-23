SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF) in a report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $8.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82.
About SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge
Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.