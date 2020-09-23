Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Price Hits $0.25

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Sparkle Loyalty has a market cap of $746,482.23 and approximately $354,955.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Sparkle Loyalty token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002335 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Sparkle Loyalty

Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,043,993 tokens. The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io

Sparkle Loyalty Token Trading

Sparkle Loyalty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkle Loyalty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

