SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT) Stock Price Down 3.7%

SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT)’s share price was down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.34 and last traded at $31.49. Approximately 3,777 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 7,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.72.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT) by 242.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.13% of SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

