SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX) Stock Price Down 0.6%

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX) shares fell 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $65.52 and last traded at $65.54. 1,712 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 4,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.94.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

