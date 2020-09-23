Spectrum (SPT) Market Capitalization Tops $9,960.64

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One Spectrum token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spectrum has a total market cap of $9,960.64 and approximately $3,493.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00424705 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000562 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011867 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000458 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002842 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

