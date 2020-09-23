SpeedCash Price Hits $0.0062 on Major Exchanges (SCS)

SpeedCash (CURRENCY:SCS) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One SpeedCash coin can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. SpeedCash has a total market cap of $3,566.54 and $1.00 worth of SpeedCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SpeedCash has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SpeedCash alerts:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dreamcoin (DRM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000063 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpeedCash Profile

SpeedCash (SCS) is a coin. SpeedCash’s total supply is 587,545 coins and its circulating supply is 574,745 coins. SpeedCash’s official Twitter account is @SpeedCashMedia . The Reddit community for SpeedCash is /r/SpeedCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SpeedCash is www.scash.ml

SpeedCash Coin Trading

SpeedCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpeedCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpeedCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpeedCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SpeedCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpeedCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.