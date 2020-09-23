Spendcoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $178,595.00 (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One Spendcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Token Store. Spendcoin has a market capitalization of $6.94 million and approximately $178,595.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00040108 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00227956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00079360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.42 or 0.01483241 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00202104 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,275,120,346 tokens. The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Spendcoin Token Trading

Spendcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

