Spiking (SPIKE) Price Down 30.3% This Week

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Spiking token can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including Kryptono and COSS. Over the last seven days, Spiking has traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spiking has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $65,938.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043588 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.44 or 0.04379255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009497 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00057067 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034245 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Spiking Token Profile

Spiking (CRYPTO:SPIKE) is a token. It launched on May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. Spiking’s official website is spiking.com . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

