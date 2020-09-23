SPINDLE (SPD) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 26.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including $50.98, $51.55, $18.94 and $24.68. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 37.9% lower against the dollar. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $211,993.31 and $207.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00040111 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,532.09 or 1.00065073 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.26 or 0.00648581 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.50 or 0.01372844 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005602 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00009879 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00113459 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

SPINDLE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $20.33, $18.94, $13.77, $10.39, $32.15, $7.50, $50.98, $5.60, $24.68, $24.43 and $51.55. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

