Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Shares Gap Up to $10.74

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.74, but opened at $11.80. Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 1,974 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages have commented on STXB. ValuEngine lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.
The stock has a market capitalization of $186.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average of $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
In related news, COO Jerry D. Golemon sold 4,338 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $54,875.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Beall acquired 20,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:STXB)
Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.
