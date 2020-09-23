Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Shares Gap Up to $10.74

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.74, but opened at $11.80. Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 1,974 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on STXB. ValuEngine lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Get Spirit of Texas Bancshares alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $186.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average of $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $28.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 million. Research analysts predict that Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jerry D. Golemon sold 4,338 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $54,875.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Beall acquired 20,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:STXB)

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.