Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.16 and last traded at $14.12. 739,566 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,060,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.42.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPWH. TheStreet raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $615.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.44. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 46.84%. The firm had revenue of $380.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 7,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $99,039.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,046.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 776.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 157,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 139,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter worth $291,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 140.4% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 107,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 62,825 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 207.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 573,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after buying an additional 386,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 33.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after buying an additional 86,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

