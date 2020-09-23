SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

SWTX has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut SpringWorks Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush restated a buy rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.33.

NASDAQ SWTX opened at $51.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.25. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $53.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWTX. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,234,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,839,000 after buying an additional 446,019 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 873,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,679,000 after buying an additional 412,240 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,277,000 after buying an additional 256,261 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,484,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,078,000 after buying an additional 146,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

