SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) will post $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SSR Mining’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.20. SSR Mining reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SSR Mining will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SSR Mining.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $92.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.08 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.68.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.37. The company had a trading volume of 109,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 8.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.61. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $25.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in SSR Mining by 478.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,056,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355,180 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 9.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,720,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,461,000 after purchasing an additional 329,800 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 15.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,954,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,386,000 after purchasing an additional 268,400 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 25.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,815,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,662,000 after purchasing an additional 363,377 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at about $32,823,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

