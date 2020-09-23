SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pi Financial restated a buy rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Cormark upgraded shares of SSR Mining to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.68.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 6.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.61. SSR Mining has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $25.32.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $92.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.08 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business’s revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSRM. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in SSR Mining by 478.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,056,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355,180 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,823,000. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,690,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 690,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,669,000 after buying an additional 489,196 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 737,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,673,000 after buying an additional 486,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

