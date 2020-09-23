STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Benchmark lifted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 35,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $1,902,937.48. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,363.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 41,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $2,130,854.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 68.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,200,000 after buying an additional 152,751 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth $468,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 7.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,178,000 after buying an additional 16,737 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth $500,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth $988,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.35. The stock had a trading volume of 337,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,255. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 346.15 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.30. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $62.51.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

