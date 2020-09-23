Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $35.80

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 35.80 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 36.40 ($0.48), with a volume of 4141724 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.24 ($0.58).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt raised Stagecoach Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 64 ($0.84) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 95.57 ($1.25).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $202.93 million and a PE ratio of 5.76.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

