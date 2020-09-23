Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:SLPE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.30

Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:SLPE) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON SLPE opened at GBX 300 ($3.92) on Wednesday. Standard Life Private Equity Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 3.17 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 444.60 ($5.81). The stock has a market cap of $461.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 314.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 296.16.

Standard Life Private Equity Trust Company Profile

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

Dividend History for Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE)

