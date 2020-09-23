Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Standard Lithium Ltd (CVE:SLL) shares dropped 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.58 and last traded at C$1.58. Approximately 253,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 161,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.74.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.09 million and a P/E ratio of -27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

In other Standard Lithium news, insider Anthony Alvaro bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,050,000.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. The company's flagship project is the Smackover lithium brine project covering an area of 30,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. It also holds interest in the Bristol Dry Lake project that covers an area of approximately 155 square kilometers located in the Mojave region of San Bernardino County, California.

