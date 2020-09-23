Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DNB Markets raised Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.60 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.90.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $626.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.15 and a beta of 1.11. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $12.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.25.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $146.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.42 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 4.8% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 5,104,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,688,000 after purchasing an additional 231,975 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 122.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,807 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 61,074 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 17.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 147,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 21,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

