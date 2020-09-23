Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DNB Markets raised Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.60 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.90.
Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $626.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.15 and a beta of 1.11. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $12.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.25.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 4.8% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 5,104,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,688,000 after purchasing an additional 231,975 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 122.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,807 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 61,074 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 17.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 147,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 21,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.
About Star Bulk Carriers
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.
