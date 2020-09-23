STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Standard Life plc provides asset management and long-term savings solutions. The company’s product and service includes pensions, individual savings accounts, investment bonds and mutual funds. It also offers life assurance, investment trust, wealth management and support services. Standard Life plc is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

Get STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SLFPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

SLFPY opened at $10.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.11. STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.334 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

About STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (SLFPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.