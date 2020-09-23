Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.12-0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $690-725 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $703.83 million.Steelcase also updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.12-0.18 EPS.

NYSE:SCS traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,485,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,109. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Steelcase has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $23.02.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.33 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SCS shares. Benchmark lowered Steelcase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Sidoti raised shares of Steelcase from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.67.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

