Steem Market Capitalization Achieves $63.27 Million (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including RuDEX, HitBTC, Bittrex and Binance. Over the last week, Steem has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $63.27 million and $2.37 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,519.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $217.85 or 0.02071046 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.57 or 0.00718431 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00012846 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000553 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 401,262,912 coins and its circulating supply is 384,288,818 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The official website for Steem is steem.com . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bithumb, Upbit, OpenLedger DEX, RuDEX, GOPAX, Huobi, HitBTC, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

