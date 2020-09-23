Stellar Price Tops $0.0720 on Major Exchanges (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Stellar has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and approximately $104.28 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.0720 or 0.00000684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kraken, Exmo, Kucoin and BCEX. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00229114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00083522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.33 or 0.01475930 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00189926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009604 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar launched on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,733 coins and its circulating supply is 20,734,608,769 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Ovis, Vebitcoin, C2CX, ABCC, OTCBTC, RippleFox, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Indodax, BitMart, Koinex, Kucoin, Bittrex, Cryptomate, Exmo, Exrates, Liquid, ZB.COM, Stellarport, Kraken, Sistemkoin, Kuna, BCEX, Stronghold, Upbit, CryptoMarket, Bitfinex, CoinEgg, Koineks, Kryptono, HitBTC, Huobi, Binance, GOPAX, Gate.io, OKEx, Bitbns and CEX.IO. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

